Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Intel’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.