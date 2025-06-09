The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,669 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,425. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2%

Kroger stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.