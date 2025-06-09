Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 589,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 67,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $41.12 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

