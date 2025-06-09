Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 543,524 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,524 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of ReNew Energy Global worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,436,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

