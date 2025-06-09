The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 5.5% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,616,766.16. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $279.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

