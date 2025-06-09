Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $265.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

