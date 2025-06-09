UMB Bank n.a. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.