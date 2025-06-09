1,956 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

