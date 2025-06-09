25 LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

25 LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. 25 LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

