NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

