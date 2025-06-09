Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

