Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

