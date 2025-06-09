Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

