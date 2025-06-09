Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after buying an additional 739,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after buying an additional 708,645 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,180,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 801.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 270,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.82 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

