Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Decreased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,228,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.