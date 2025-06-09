Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 225,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 220,920 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,965,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 462,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

