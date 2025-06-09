CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

