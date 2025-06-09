ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProVen Growth & Income VCT had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 67.21%.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Price Performance
Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.63) on Monday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.71). The firm has a market cap of £148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.08.
About ProVen Growth & Income VCT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProVen Growth & Income VCT
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Goldman Sachs Suddenly Boosted These 3 Trucking Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.