ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ProVen Growth & Income VCT (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProVen Growth & Income VCT had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 67.21%.

Shares of ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.63) on Monday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.50 ($0.71). The firm has a market cap of £148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.08.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

