Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,131 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

