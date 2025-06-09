CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $82.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -589.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 479.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

