CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.01 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 426,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,354,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.95 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

