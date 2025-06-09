CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,970,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $121.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

