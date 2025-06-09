Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This trade represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,255 shares of company stock worth $5,499,811. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

