Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

