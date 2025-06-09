Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,944,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

