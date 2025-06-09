Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $233.47 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.91 and a 12 month high of $235.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

