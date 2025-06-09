Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $123.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.