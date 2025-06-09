iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.