NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 215.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

