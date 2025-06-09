Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $50,694,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $381,923.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,427,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,820,290.72. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,633 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,798 over the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $312.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

