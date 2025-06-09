Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,818 shares of company stock worth $49,472,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

