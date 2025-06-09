CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,269.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $28,863.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,201,400.68. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.55 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.