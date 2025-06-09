iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IWD stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

