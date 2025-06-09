Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.