Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after purchasing an additional 280,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,294,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after acquiring an additional 846,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 710,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,433 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

