Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

CRM stock opened at $274.48 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

