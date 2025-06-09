Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Get Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.