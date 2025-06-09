Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

