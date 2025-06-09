Range Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,475,000 after buying an additional 23,814,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,261,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,349,000 after buying an additional 10,407,905 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after buying an additional 2,016,795 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,247,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after buying an additional 1,281,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. GSK’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

