First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stake Increased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 919.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $20.19 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

