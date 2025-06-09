Range Financial Group LLC Trims Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,300. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

