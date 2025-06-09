Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 917,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after buying an additional 128,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 216,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $25.73 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.