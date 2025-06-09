Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

MSI stock opened at $417.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $370.00 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

