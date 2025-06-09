Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 178,253 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 178,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,667,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 6.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EDV opened at $64.38 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

