Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

