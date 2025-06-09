Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 15,403 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

