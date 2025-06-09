The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 225.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 15.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 15.7% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $161.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.