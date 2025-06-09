Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

