963 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.06.

NYSE WM opened at $236.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

