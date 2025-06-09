Fenimore Asset Management Inc Has $47.75 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $47,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AME opened at $178.44 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

